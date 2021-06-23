Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.