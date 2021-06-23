Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of TBPH opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
