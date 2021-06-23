Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,203,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 246.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

