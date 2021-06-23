Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.53. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $343.19 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 126,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,722,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

