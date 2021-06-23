Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $271.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00196968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00034197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.04 or 0.03474921 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

