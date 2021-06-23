Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $138.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00190239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.02 or 0.03273108 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

