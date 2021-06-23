THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.83 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.83 billion and $386.05 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

