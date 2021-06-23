Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 2,500 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. 3,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

