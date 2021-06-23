Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

THO opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 46,350.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,146.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

