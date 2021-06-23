ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $15,225.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.