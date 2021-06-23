Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0039 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $139,189.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.