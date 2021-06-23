TigerCash (TCH) Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $571,667.70 and $5.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.28 or 0.00936820 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

