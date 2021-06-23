Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.88

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 576810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 355,438 shares of company stock worth $5,388,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.