Timothy Collier Sells 3,356 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 402,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

