Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 8,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

