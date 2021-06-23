TitanSwap (TITAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $789,509.00

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00010485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $182.47 million and approximately $789,509.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.