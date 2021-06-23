TOP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $193,753.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. TOP has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $193,753.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOP has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

