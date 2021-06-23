Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 0%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.32. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -255.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

