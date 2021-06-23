Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.69. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 36,261 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

