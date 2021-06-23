Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.67. 206,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.