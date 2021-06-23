Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.
Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.67. 206,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.