Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.68.

TXG traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.67. 206,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

