Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.68.
TXG traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.67. 206,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
