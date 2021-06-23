Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) Insider Acquires £20,600 in Stock

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

TWD traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.68). 111,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Trackwise Designs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.28 ($5.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.27 million and a P/E ratio of 35.76.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

