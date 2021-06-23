Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Down 0.1%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.