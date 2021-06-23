TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $661.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $679.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.46. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47.
In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
