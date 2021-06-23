TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $661.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $679.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.46. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.