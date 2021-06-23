Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 1,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,059,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

