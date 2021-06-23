Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,753 ($22.90). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,725 ($22.54), with a volume of 1,564,285 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,853.84.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

