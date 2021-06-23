Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

