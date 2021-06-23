Treat DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $473.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $849,946.25 and approximately $473.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

