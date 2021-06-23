Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,289,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

