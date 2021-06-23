Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $83,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 119,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

