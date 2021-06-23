Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $83,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 119,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
