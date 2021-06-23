Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

