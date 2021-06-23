TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post sales of $199.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.49 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $59.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $860.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $64.95.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $106,660,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

