Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $2.99 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $287,200.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

