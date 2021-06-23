Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.01

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 12598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 104,915 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

