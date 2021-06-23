Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TIGT traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.60 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 603,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,112. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.18. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.75 ($1.02).
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.