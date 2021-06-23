TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,060.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $90,060.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.