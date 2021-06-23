Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $40,654.05 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

