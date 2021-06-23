Truist Securiti Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

EVRI opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Everi has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

