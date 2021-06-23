Truist Securities Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

