Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

