Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 54,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 111,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Tudor Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

