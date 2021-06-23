Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $38.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Methanex stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

