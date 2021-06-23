Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of TPB opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $821.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

