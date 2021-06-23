Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,103 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up 3.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Turning Point Brands worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

TPB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,583. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.