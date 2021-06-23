TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Tops $9.74 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.74 million and $373,040.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,291,235,556 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.