TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,307,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.