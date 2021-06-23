Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $17,780,895.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00.

TWLO stock traded up $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

