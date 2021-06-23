Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. 60,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,918,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

