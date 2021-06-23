U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of U.S. Concrete worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USCR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $132,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

