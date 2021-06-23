Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

UBER stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996,439. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

