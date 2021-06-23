Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $27,008.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.19 or 0.05864949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.10 or 0.01453349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00391464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00124505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00639161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00393813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007414 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

